Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after buying an additional 19,022 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.56. 11,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.68. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $182.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

