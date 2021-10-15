Cartenna Capital LP Purchases New Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Cartenna Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,311,000. Five Below accounts for 2.4% of Cartenna Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $988,790,000 after buying an additional 18,731 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $767,020,000 after acquiring an additional 44,098 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,543,000 after purchasing an additional 62,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,606,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 16.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 658,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,303,000 after purchasing an additional 93,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $2.20 on Friday, reaching $189.98. 12,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,146. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.59 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.65.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

