United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $34,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,944 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,277,000 after acquiring an additional 759,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,413.9% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 529,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,223,000 after buying an additional 494,858 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AJG. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.83.

AJG stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.95 and a twelve month high of $162.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.