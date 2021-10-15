Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 7,511 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $26,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 100,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 53,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 557,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,479,000 after acquiring an additional 31,042 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PM traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.38. 32,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,408,692. The firm has a market cap of $154.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.95. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

