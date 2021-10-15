Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $133.70

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $133.70 and last traded at $133.50, with a volume of 473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.95.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.73.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 73.5% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 14,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 21.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,635,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

