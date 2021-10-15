BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Sees Large Volume Increase

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 64,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 765,472 shares.The stock last traded at $30.68 and had previously closed at $30.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average is $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.25.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. BancorpSouth Bank’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXS. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

