TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) dropped 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $63.59 and last traded at $64.10. Approximately 25,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 732,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.17.
TASK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TaskUs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.
The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.98.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,984,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,446,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $911,000. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.
About TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)
TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
