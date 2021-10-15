TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) dropped 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $63.59 and last traded at $64.10. Approximately 25,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 732,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.17.

TASK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TaskUs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

Get TaskUs alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.98.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $180.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,984,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,446,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $911,000. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

About TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.