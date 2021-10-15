Short Interest in Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Expands By 233.3%

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 714,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PTAM stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. 14,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,704. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Potash America has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

About Potash America

Potash America, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets. Its assets include Potash, Montmorillonite, Bentonite, and Gypsum. The company was founded by Matthew Markin on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

