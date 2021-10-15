MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Short Interest Update

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 242.9% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MMEX traded down 0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.60. The company had a trading volume of 32,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,847. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.69. MMEX Resources has a 52 week low of 0.48 and a 52 week high of 249.00.

MMEX Resources Company Profile

MMEX Resources Corp. is a capital pool company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, refining and distribution of oil, gas, petroleum products and electric power. It focuses on Pecos County Texas projects. The company was founded on May 19, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

