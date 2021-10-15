IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

IBIBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

IBI Group stock remained flat at $$9.07 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49. IBI Group has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $9.28.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

