Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Stock Position Trimmed by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,597,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 213,680 shares during the quarter. Herc accounts for about 2.5% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 8.76% of Herc worth $291,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Herc by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRI traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.32. 850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,774. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.70 and a 1 year high of $182.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

HRI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

