Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,817,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,837 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $148,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $84.25. 20,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,436. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $58.77 and a twelve month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

