American Capital Management Inc. Buys 30,121 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 215,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,121 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $24,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.71.

GWRE stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,820. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,349 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total transaction of $156,767.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $564,365.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

