LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Purchased by American Capital Management Inc.

American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 906,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. LiveRamp comprises about 1.2% of American Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. American Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of LiveRamp worth $42,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in LiveRamp by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 38,647 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LiveRamp stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $53.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,007. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $87.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.85 and a beta of 1.17.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $119.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.30.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

