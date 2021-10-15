Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Stake Cut by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,665,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 419,400 shares during the period. Nielsen accounts for about 3.6% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $90,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,599,000 after acquiring an additional 92,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 78,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter.

NLSN traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,296. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nielsen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

