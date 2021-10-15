Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is Kiltearn Partners LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

Kiltearn Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,317,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,066,339 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up 6.8% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned about 0.38% of Schlumberger worth $170,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.92. 333,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,585,347. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.78. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

