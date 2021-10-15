Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $17.61 Million Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 29.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 313,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,618 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $17,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,494,000 after buying an additional 424,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,180.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HASI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Shares of NYSE HASI remained flat at $$58.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,725. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $72.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 104.48%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

