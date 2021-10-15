NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,116 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of NICE worth $21,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in NICE by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.73.

NICE traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.42. 2,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,716. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $211.25 and a fifty-two week high of $304.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.22.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $458.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.