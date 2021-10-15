Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 352,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,993 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.83. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $45.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARWR. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

