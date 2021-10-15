Hood River Capital Management LLC Sells 6,005 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Hood River Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Kornit Digital worth $31,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,009,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,063,000 after buying an additional 26,294 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Shares of Kornit Digital stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.71. 1,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,858. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.23. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $63.52 and a fifty-two week high of $164.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.76 and a beta of 1.83.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRNT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.90.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.