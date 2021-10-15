Hood River Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,048,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,697 shares during the quarter. Vocera Communications comprises 1.2% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $41,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 110.8% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 54,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 28,769 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 8.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after buying an additional 44,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,666,000 after buying an additional 95,027 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on VCRA shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.30.

In other Vocera Communications news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $33,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,345 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCRA traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.26. 895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,127. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -286.45 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.97. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

