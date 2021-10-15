Teton Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 85.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 174.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 62.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth about $116,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,721.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $1,726,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BYD. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.91.

BYD stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,458. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

