Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Griffon makes up approximately 1.4% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.73% of Griffon worth $10,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Griffon by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Griffon by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,407,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $138,597,000 after purchasing an additional 138,958 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Griffon by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Griffon by 2,950.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 416,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 402,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

GFF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.31.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $646.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

