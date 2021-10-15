Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85,295 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 3.3% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Honeywell International worth $134,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.21.

HON traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.50. 67,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $152.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.43.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

