Towercrest Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Towercrest Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,575,557,000 after buying an additional 8,919,562 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786,073 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10,082.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,787,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750,600 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,651,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.22. The stock had a trading volume of 170,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,678,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.98. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.