Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,045 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group comprises about 1.6% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of TransDigm Group worth $63,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Altarock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,114,000 after purchasing an additional 303,619 shares during the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,125,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,794,112,000 after purchasing an additional 137,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,673,203,000 after purchasing an additional 91,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 187,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57,163 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG traded up $7.19 on Friday, hitting $642.93. 2,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,434. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $453.76 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $618.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $626.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $555.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.88.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total transaction of $6,439,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total value of $6,994,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $20,352,485. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

