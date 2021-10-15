Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 56,278 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,363 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 56,278 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $37,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.61. 123,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,833,936. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.68. The company has a market cap of $131.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.45 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.22.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

