Hood River Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 442,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,898 shares during the quarter. Eagle Materials accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $62,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 197.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $1,706,878.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.40. 1,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,747. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.77 and a 200 day moving average of $142.98. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.88 and a 12 month high of $160.18.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXP. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.13.

Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

