Ceres Price Hits $205.92 on Top Exchanges (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for $205.92 or 0.00337055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ceres has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $519,113.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ceres has traded up 26.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00065654 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00110210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00071435 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,717.25 or 0.99383960 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.61 or 0.06211142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 10,552 coins and its circulating supply is 7,552 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

