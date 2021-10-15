Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 10,819 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,819 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $34,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.54. 63,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,891,375. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.41. The firm has a market cap of $219.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

