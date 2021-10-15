PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond reduced its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 309.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 39.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 22.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup stock opened at $49.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.46. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

