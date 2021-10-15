Ossiam Sells 101,535 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Ossiam trimmed its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 74.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,535 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 8.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at about $19,197,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 28.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 92.7% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 17,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 99.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 457,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after buying an additional 228,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $39.47 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.06. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

