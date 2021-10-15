Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam decreased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,825 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 29,901.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 203,626 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 648,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,038,000 after purchasing an additional 100,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,108,829,000 after purchasing an additional 89,516 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 205,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,739,000 after purchasing an additional 82,514 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,684,000 after purchasing an additional 63,751 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ESS opened at $334.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $324.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $337.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESS. KeyCorp upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.22.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,770,152 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

