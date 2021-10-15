Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Has $8.20 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,048 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 23.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.30. 169,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,335,977. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $171.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

