Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $50.31 Million Stock Holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,782,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,975 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 17.29% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $50,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 48,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 1060 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. 1060 Capital LLC now owns 42,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 44,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $547,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $181,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,490.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,024.

BATRA traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.67. 686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,869. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average is $27.29. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.36 million, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.87.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 33.69%.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

