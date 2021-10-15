Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Sold by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,169 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $12,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,201,000 after purchasing an additional 130,002 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,144,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,643,000 after purchasing an additional 811,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,592,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,482,000 after purchasing an additional 183,216 shares during the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TROX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of TROX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. 32,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,714. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.43 million. Tronox had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

