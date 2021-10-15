Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Osisko Gold Royalties also reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Osisko Gold Royalties.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OR shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

OR stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,267. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0437 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at $1,305,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,740,000. Courage Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at $1,637,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 721,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after acquiring an additional 25,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.