Teton Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Marcus were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Marcus by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,103,000 after acquiring an additional 389,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Marcus by 9.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,421,000 after acquiring an additional 133,966 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Marcus by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,274,000 after purchasing an additional 80,990 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of The Marcus by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 829,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,602,000 after buying an additional 514,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of The Marcus by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 723,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,335,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Marcus alerts:

Shares of The Marcus stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,281. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Marcus Co. has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.92.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. The company had revenue of $92.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCS. B. Riley lifted their target price on The Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.