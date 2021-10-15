Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Up 4.8%

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.13 and last traded at $27.09. 1,211 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 235,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at $240,465,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth about $131,076,000. Exor Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $93,159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $36,107,000. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $30,441,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.