XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Up 5.4%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) shares shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.65 and last traded at $41.53. 90,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,408,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.39.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XPEV. Bank of America increased their price objective on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, upped their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.77.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the first quarter worth $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 420.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 133.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

