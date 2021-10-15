Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Trading 8.3% Higher

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s share price traded up 8.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.78 and last traded at $11.59. 37,231 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,886,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $629.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.57 and a beta of 4.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTBT. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,697,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the second quarter worth about $4,664,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the second quarter worth about $2,961,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the second quarter worth about $2,855,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 1,697.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 345,789 shares during the period. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.