Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Trading 8.3% Higher

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s share price traded up 8.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.78 and last traded at $11.59. 37,231 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,886,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
The stock has a market cap of $629.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.57 and a beta of 4.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26.
About Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)
Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.