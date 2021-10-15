Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Drops By 54.2%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the September 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.39. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,540. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.86. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 1-year low of $63.40 and a 1-year high of $100.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.224 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRID. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the first quarter worth $481,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 90.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the first quarter worth $1,579,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 951.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the first quarter worth $397,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.