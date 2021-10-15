Short Interest in Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) Increases By 204.1%

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 625,300 shares, a growth of 204.1% from the September 15th total of 205,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,266. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76. Imago BioSciences has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $35.68.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($7.80). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Imago BioSciences will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

