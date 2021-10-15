Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 452,200 shares, an increase of 152.1% from the September 15th total of 179,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHSI. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Guardion Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Guardion Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Guardion Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Guardion Health Sciences by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Guardion Health Sciences by 2,326.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 313,509 shares during the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardion Health Sciences stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,218. Guardion Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $23.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.05.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 666.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter.

About Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences, Incis a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company, which develops medical foods and medical devices in the ocular health space and develops nutraceutical products to provide supportive health benefits to consumers. The firm operates through the following segments Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals & Medical Devices.

