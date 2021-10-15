StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading 4% Higher

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.14 and last traded at $34.90. 26,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,610,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.56.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. New Street Research started coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.10.
The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.70.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,020,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 339,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,777,000 after purchasing an additional 235,608 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 23,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
