StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading 4% Higher

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.14 and last traded at $34.90. 26,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,610,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.56.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. New Street Research started coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

Get StoneCo alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.70.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,020,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 339,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,777,000 after purchasing an additional 235,608 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 23,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.