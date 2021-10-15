NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Trading Down 4.6%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) was down 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.86. Approximately 20,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,068,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NXE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 18.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

