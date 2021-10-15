International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Down 3.1%

International Paper (NYSE:IP)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.99 and last traded at $54.07. Approximately 24,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,637,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.81.

IP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.42.

The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.08.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

International Paper announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in International Paper by 15.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after buying an additional 6,109,887 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in International Paper by 40.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,896,000 after buying an additional 2,147,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in International Paper by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after buying an additional 820,092 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new position in International Paper in the second quarter worth about $39,852,000. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in International Paper by 2,907.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 662,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,642,000 after buying an additional 640,854 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

