Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) Short Interest Update

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the September 15th total of 160,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 924,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Capital stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.28% of Hudson Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudson Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HUSN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,730. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. Hudson Capital has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.95.

Hudson Capital, Inc engages in the provision of financial solutions to small to medium sized enterprises. It also offers commercial payment advisory, international corporate financing advisory and intermediary bank loan advisory services. The company was founded by Jian Xin Lin and Jin Chi Xu on September 16, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.