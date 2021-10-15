Health Assurance Acquisition Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HAAC)

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 11,156 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,691% compared to the typical volume of 623 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAAC remained flat at $$9.81 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,231. Health Assurance Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. 53.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

