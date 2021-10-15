ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) dropped 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.61 and last traded at $35.80. Approximately 11,096 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,105,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.08.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCXI. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised ChemoCentryx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.46.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The company’s revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $157,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $622,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 79,245 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 35,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

